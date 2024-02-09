Twitter
'Jasprit Bumrah is...' : Former Australia captain's praise for India's pace spearhead

'1 + 1 = 3': Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal announce pregnancy with cute Instagram post, fans shower blessings

Instagram may soon allow you to use AI to write messages, will help you to…

Russian President Putin ready to negotiate with Ukraine, says 'We prepared huge document...'

Salaar finally arriving on OTT in Hindi: Here's when and where you can watch Prabhas, Prithviraj-starrer

Teams with most ODI series whitewashes

Steps to make a teddy bear at home

8 benefits of yoga

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Explained: What is blue card and how it will change the game of football?

Blue cards are set to be introduced to football as part of a trial from the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 11:07 AM IST

Footballers may soon face the introduction of blue cards for dissent and cynical fouls, according to plans to be revealed by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), the governing body responsible for the laws of the game.

In addition to the existing yellow and red cards, a blue card would result in a player's temporary removal from the field for 10 minutes. To add a layer of complexity, there is also the option to combine colors. Should a player reenter the game from the sin-bin and receive another blue card, it would escalate to a red card, leading to permanent dismissal.

Likewise, a combination of one blue and one yellow card would also result in a red card. IFAB is set to propose these recommendations on Friday, paving the way for trials in various competitions.

This innovative approach reflects the concerted efforts of international football authorities to address the escalating issue of 'participant behavior' on the field, which is believed to influence both spectator conduct and incidents in grassroots sports with tangible repercussions for players and referees.

Recent initiatives, such as tightened rules preventing players from confronting referees and increased financial sanctions for rule violations, have already been implemented in English football at the start of the current season. In the autumn, Ifab expanded trials of sin-bins following successful implementations in numerous grassroots competitions, predominantly in England.

While reports initially suggested the Football Association's interest in using the FA Cup for trial purposes, FIFA, the global governing body, has deemed it 'premature' to involve elite competitions in these trials. Consequently, top-level competitions like the Premier League will not feature sin-bins, and UEFA has expressed no plans to introduce sin-bins in either the upcoming men's European Championship or the Champions League.

