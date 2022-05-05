Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham, Europa League semifinal: Live streaming, FRK vs WHU dream11, where to watch

Eintracht Frankfurt will host West Ham in the Europa League semifinal second leg tonight

After two pulsating nights of Champions League drama, the attention switches over to the Europa League, as four teams battle it out for the final in Seville.

While the fixture between West Ham United and Eintracht Frankfurt finished 1-2 in favour of the German club, RB Leipzig have a slender 1-0 lead from the first leg against Rangers in the other semifinal.

Talking about the fixture between Frankfurt and West Ham, the German outfit will fancy their chances to protect the 2-1 lead on aggregate, and advance to the final, but West Ham will be no pushovers, and are likely to give Frankfurt a run for their money.

Should be an interesting match.

When and where to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham - Europa League semifinal

Where and when is the Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham, Europa League semifinal​ match being played?

The Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham, Europa League semifinal match will be played on May 6, 2022, at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

What time does the Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham, Europa League semifinal match begin?

The Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham, Europa League semifinal match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Friday (Thursday night in India).

Where to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham, Europa League semifinal match live in India (TV channels)?

The Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham, Europa League semifinal match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How and where to watch online Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham, Europa League semifinal match live streaming?

The Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham, Europa League semifinal match live streaming will be available online on SonyLIV app in India.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham probable playing XI:

Eintracht Frankfurt: Kevin Trapp, Tuta, Martin Hinteregger, Almamy Toure, Ansgar Knauff, Sebastian Rode, Djibril Sow, Filip Kostic, Jens Hauge, Daichi Kamada, Rafael Borre

West Ham: Alphonse Areola, Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Kurt Zouma, Aaron Cresswell, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, Manuel Lanzini, Pablo Fornals, Michail Antonio

FRK vs WHU dream11 lineup:

Kevin Trapp, Tuta, Aaron Cresswell, Vladimir Coufal, Manuel Lanzini, Declan Rice, Ansgar Knauff, Filip Kostic, Daichi Kamada, Michail Antonio, Rafael Borre