IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant plays football with Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting's son Fletcher, watch

Rishabh Pant playing with Ricky Ponting's son

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant will be looking forward to turning things around for the team as they face Sunrisers Hyderabad today evening at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Delhi Capitals have currently won 4 games out of 9 in this season so far and are currently placed at the 7th place wt the points table.

Rishabh Pant and Ricky Ponding seem to have a great rapport with each other from the time Rishabh Pant was made the skipper of the Delhi Capitals. Rishabh Pant also seems to be fond of Ricky Ponting's son Fletcher.

Delhi Capitals shared an entertaining video of the head coach Ricky Ponting’s son Fletcher bringing out his football skills against Rishabh Pant during a training session. Check out the video below.

"Just two friends vibing over football. We can't get enough of RP17 and Fletcher playing football together," DC captioned the video.

Ponting arrived in India with his family and all are part of the BCCI's bio-bubble. Fletcher is having a memorable time in India. A few weeks back, DC had shared a video of Ricky bowling to his son.

Coming back to the video, Fletcher tried to tackle Pant with his football skills and he did impress during the session. Pant was spotted enjoying the vibe with Fletcher and the video ended with a long kick from the latter.