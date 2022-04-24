Chelsea vs West Ham highlights: Christian Pulisic grabs late winner to boost top-four hopes

Christian Pulisic scored in the 90th minute to help Chelsea beat West Ham 1-0

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic was on target for the Blues as he grabbed a late winner in the 90th minute to boost their hopes of finishing in the top four of the Premier League.

Elsewhere, West Ham who were beaten 0-1, had themselves been hoping to finish in the Champions League places, after a good start to the season, but their form has tailed off in recent weeks.

Pulisic duly dispatched a cross from Marcos Alonso to inflict a 1-0 defeat on West Ham who were reduced to 10 men after Craig Dawson saw a red card for denying Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku a goal-scoring chance.

After scoring the winning goal, Pulisic sent the Stamford Bridge into a celebratory mood and helped Chelsea move five points clear of fourth-placed Arsenal, who have played a game more than the Blues.

April 24, 2022

