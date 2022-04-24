Search icon
Chelsea vs West Ham highlights: Christian Pulisic grabs late winner to boost top-four hopes

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic scored in the 90th minute to help the Blues beat West Ham 1-0, and boost their hopes of finishing in top four.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 24, 2022, 09:10 PM IST

Christian Pulisic scored in the 90th minute to help Chelsea beat West Ham 1-0

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic was on target for the Blues as he grabbed a late winner in the 90th minute to boost their hopes of finishing in the top four of the Premier League.

Elsewhere, West Ham who were beaten 0-1, had themselves been hoping to finish in the Champions League places, after a good start to the season, but their form has tailed off in recent weeks. 

Pulisic duly dispatched a cross from Marcos Alonso to inflict a 1-0 defeat on West Ham who were reduced to 10 men after Craig Dawson saw a red card for denying Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku a goal-scoring chance. 

After scoring the winning goal, Pulisic sent the Stamford Bridge into a celebratory mood and helped Chelsea move five points clear of fourth-placed Arsenal, who have played a game more than the Blues. 

More to follow...

 

