Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Liverpool vs Everton highlights: Andy Robertson, Divock Origi's goals help Reds win derby 2-0

Liverpool defeated Everton 2-0 on their home turf thanks to second-half goals from Andy Robertson and Divock Origi to keep the pressure up on Man City

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 24, 2022, 11:07 PM IST

Liverpool vs Everton highlights: Andy Robertson, Divock Origi's goals help Reds win derby 2-0
Liverpool defeated Everton 2-0 thanks to goals from Andy Robertson and Divock Origi

Andy Roberston and Divock Origi scored a goal each in the second half to help Liverpool beat Everton 2-0 and claim bragging rights in the Merseyside derby. With the win on Sunday, Liverpool moved back to within 1 point of Premier League leaders Manchester City. 

It was a high-octane match at Anfield but Everton did just enough to keep the Reds at bay for the first 45 minutes, although Mohamed Salah combined with great tenacity to set up a peach of a goal for left back Andy Robertson to open the scoring. 

Later in the game, Divock Origi also joined in the act to all but seal the three points for his team. The defeat leaves Everton in 18th place, as relegation threat looms large over the Toffees. 

Here are the highlights of Liverpool vs Everton game:

More to follow...

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.