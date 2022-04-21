WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo thanks Liverpool fans for heart-warming gesture after losing newborn son

Cristiano Ronaldo was moved by Liverpool fans' heart-warming gesture

Cristiano Ronaldo has been at the centre of some shocking developments in recent weeks. During Manchester United's match versus Everton, Ronaldo was snapped having a go at a fan's phone. The 37-year-old was criticised heavily for his behaviour.

However, earlier on Monday this week, Ronaldo announced that he lost his newborn son, although he and Georgina Rodriguez were blessed with a baby girl.

The couple were expecting twins, but unfortunately, the baby boy couldn't survive. A shattered Ronaldo shared an emotional note on Instagram subsequently, and he also missed Manchester United's match against Liverpool, in the Premier League.

However, the Liverpool fans in Anfield came up with a heartwarming tribute for Ronaldo as they applauded and sang their anthem 'You'll never walk alone' during the whole seventh minute. Ronaldo who wears the number 7 jersey was visibly moved by the gesture from Liverpool fans.

After the match, the Portuguese forward shared a post of the clip of Liverpool fans applauding him, and he wrote that he and his family his never forget the moment of 'respect and compassion' from those at the Anfield.

Sharing the video of Liverpool fans' heart-warming gesture, Ronaldo wrote, "One world One sport One global family Thanks, Anfield. Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion."

Earlier in the week, Ronaldo wrote an emotional note for his newborn son, who didn't survive and the forward subsequently missed United's match versus Anfield, which Liverpool won 4-0.

The veteran forward has already returned to training with United, who announced the arrival of new manager Erik Ten Hag on Thursday, as they prepare to face off against Arsenal and Chelsea in the coming days.