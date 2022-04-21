Manchester United appoint Erik Ten Hag as new manager until 2025

Manchester United have appointed Erik Ten Hag as their new manager

Manchester United on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag until 2025, with an opinion to further extend his contract until 2026. The Red Devils had long been linked to Ten Hag, and finally on Thursday, after United's disappointing 4-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool, United have confirmed Ten Hag's arrival.



The new First-Team Manager of Manchester United: Erik ten Hag.#MUFC || #WelcomeErik — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 21, 2022

For the unversed, United are currently embroiled in a race with fellow Premier League clubs to finish in the top 4 and subsequently qualify for the Champions League next season.

They began 2021-22 campaign under former legendary player Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, but the Norwegian left the club in November last year, after a string of disappointing results.

After Ole's departure, Manchester United were linked to Ten Hag, who was coach Ajax at the time, but an agreement couldn't be reached with the Dutch coach hence they opted to go for a caretaker manager in Ralf Rangnick.

READ| Mohamed Salah scores a double as Liverpool beats Manchester United by 4-0 to go top of the points table in PL

Since joining up with United, Rangnick has steadied the ship but results have been awry, the latest 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League a testament to that fact.

Thus, United had been working hard behind the scenes to secure a permanent manager, and in recent weeks they had been strongly linked to Ten Hag. On Thursday, the club released a statement confirming the development.

"Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Erik ten Hag as Men's First Team Manager, subject to work visa requirements, from the end of this season until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year," read the statement released on Twitter by United.

READ| Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Man United's game versus Liverpool after losing newborn son

Upon his appointment, coach Erik Ten Hag himself sounded optimistic and ready for the challenge.

"It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve," stated Ten Hag.

The Dutchman will take over at Old Trafford from the beginning of next season, and as per reports, United have readied a 200 million pounds sum for Ten Hag to invest in buying new players as per his philosophy.