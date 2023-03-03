Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports
topStoriesenglish

DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: Deepa Malik wins in sports category

Deepa Malik has been recognised as the global woman of the year by the International Paralympic committee.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 02:51 PM IST

DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: Deepa Malik wins in sports category
DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: Deepa Malik wins in sports category

DNA Women Achievers Day Awards 2023: DNA India recognises Deepa Malik as the winner of DNA women achievers awards 2023 in the sports category. Having started her athletic career at the age of 30 and excelled in a variety of sports, including shot put, swimming, javelin throw, discus throw, and even motorcycling.

She has won 18 international and 54 national medals in various competitions. Most notably, she won gold in the javelin event at the Para-Athletic Grand Prix in Dubai in 2018.

The athlete has been recognised as the global woman of the year by the International Paralympic committee.

Malik was diagnosed with a spine tumor at the age of five and three years later, after her on going treatment and physiotherapy she recovered from it, however at the age of 29 her tumor returned and doctor said that she would not be able to walk after the surgery.

Despite this terrible news, the athlete refused to give up on her dreams and she became a renowned athlete and won multiple international medals in the field of sports. 

 

 

 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sleep better tonight: 5 types of tea that can improve your sleep quality
Step inside Mukesh Ambani’s sea-facing ultra-luxurious Dubai villa worth Rs 650 crore
As RRR eyes Oscar win, a look at all Indians who have won the coveted award from Bhanu Athaiya to AR Rahman
Ash Wednesday explained: Meaning, history and traditions of the holy day
Holi 2023: Know how different states, cultures celebrate festival of colours across India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pune-bound AirAsia flight suffers bird-hit, makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.