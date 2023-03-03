DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: Deepa Malik wins in sports category

DNA Women Achievers Day Awards 2023: DNA India recognises Deepa Malik as the winner of DNA women achievers awards 2023 in the sports category. Having started her athletic career at the age of 30 and excelled in a variety of sports, including shot put, swimming, javelin throw, discus throw, and even motorcycling.

She has won 18 international and 54 national medals in various competitions. Most notably, she won gold in the javelin event at the Para-Athletic Grand Prix in Dubai in 2018.

The athlete has been recognised as the global woman of the year by the International Paralympic committee.

Malik was diagnosed with a spine tumor at the age of five and three years later, after her on going treatment and physiotherapy she recovered from it, however at the age of 29 her tumor returned and doctor said that she would not be able to walk after the surgery.