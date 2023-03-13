Delhi Police shares witty post after Virat Kohli scores century in IND vs AUS Test match (Picture Credits: @DelhiPolice)

Cricket legend Virat Kohli scored a century in the ongoing Test match of India vs Australia in Ahmedabad. Kohli scored his last Test century in November 2019 in a match against Bangladesh and after a long wait by Virat Kohli’s fans, he has scored another Test century and people can’t stop praising him on social media. Amid this achievement, the official Twitter of Delhi Police shares a humorous post.

Delhi Police posts on the micro-blogging platform on March 12, 2023 and writes, “Dear @GujaratPolice, Don't book our Delhi boy #ViratKohli for voluntarily causing hurt to the guests. AUS-SOME, game @imVkohli !”

The post has gained more than 13.6K and lots of users have reacted.

A user writes, "Delhi Police tryna be cool, I like it". Another user writes, "bura na mano @inVKohli hai". "We don't think so that Gujarat police will mind. Guests need to be treated well. Nice gesture, Delhi Police congrats @imVkohli, writes a user.