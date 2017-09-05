Dele Alli could escape a ban after claiming his middle finger gesture was a 'Joke'

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli could escape without a ban even after raising his middle finger during England's 2-1 victory over Slovakia on Monday.

Footage has now emerged of Alli’s gesture from a wider angle that appears to support his case, although it is not definitive proof given that Turpin is still relatively close to Alli’s eyeline if he is looking towards Walker.

Alli has claimed that it was just a joke aimed at his teammate Kyle Walker.

“Just to clarify, the gesture was a joke between me and my good friend Kyle Walker,” the 21-year-old wrote on Twitter. Apologies for any offence caused.”

With his side in the lead, the player was working to extend the advantage. In the 77th minute, he appeared to articulate his frustration by raising his middle finger. TV cameras happened to be on the player just at the moment he made the gesture.

If the referee, Clement Turpin, includes the incident in his official report then FIFA, the world governing body of football, could open disciplinary proceedings.

However, Alli could still be fined by FIFA if the authorities decide to press a lesser charge of bringing the game into disrepute.