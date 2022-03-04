Cristiano Ronaldo’s old video goes viral as kid imitates his 'SIU' celebration - WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most-renowned footballers in the world. He's got fans all across the globe, kids are simply crazy for him. Recently, an old video of Ronaldo has surfaced on the internet which is going crazy viral.

In the clip, a small kid can be seen copying Ronaldo's iconic 'SIU' celebration. The video seems to be an old one, probably from an international match as Ronaldo can be seen in Portuguese colours.

The veteran forward can be seen posing alongside plenty of kids in the clip, however, one of those kids got extremely excited to see Ronaldo and he ended up doing the Manchester United ace's renowned celebration.

The manner in which the kid copies Ronaldo's celebration was extremely adorable, something that is really moving netizens across the world. Later, Ronaldo can be seen bursting out in laughter and he also shouts 'SIU' in response to the little man's gesture.

You can watch the viral clip here:

This Cristiano Ronaldo video will bring a smile to your face.https://t.co/XPNYPq5kWA pic.twitter.com/k2rxZQDcf1 — Vin (@vinrmfc) March 4, 2022

Talking about Ronaldo, the 37-year-old has endured a tough run of games with his club of late. The former Real Madrid and Juventus ace has only scored once in his past seven appearances which is a little worrying considering his own lofty standards.

He has racked up a tally of nine goals and three assists in the English Premier League this term, with Manchester United firmly embroiled in a tight race to finish in the top four spots to qualify for the Champions League next season.