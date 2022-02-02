From Mason Greenwood to Cristiano Ronaldo, top 5 footballers accused of rape

Mason Greenwood's arrest came as a shock following the accusations against him by his own girlfriend. Greenwood is alleged to have domestically abused his girlfriend Harriet Robson and the Manchester United footballer was 'further arrested' on Tuesday on suspicion of rape and 'threats to kill'. He is, however, not the first footballer accused of rape, previously, his United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo had also suffered similar allegations. Here is a list of top 5 footballers who have been accused of rape previously: