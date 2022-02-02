From Mason Greenwood to Cristiano Ronaldo, top 5 footballers accused of rape

Mason Greenwood is the latest player in a long list of footballers such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, who have been accused of rape previously.
Mason Greenwood's arrest came as a shock following the accusations against him by his own girlfriend. Greenwood is alleged to have domestically abused his girlfriend Harriet Robson and the Manchester United footballer was 'further arrested' on Tuesday on suspicion of rape and 'threats to kill'. He is, however, not the first footballer accused of rape, previously, his United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo had also suffered similar allegations. Here is a list of top 5 footballers who have been accused of rape previously:
1. Mason Greenwood
The Manchester United teenager was arrested on Sunday after his girlfriend Harriet Robson accused Greenwood of rape and sexual abuse. Manchester United have since stopped selling his jerseys online, while his fellow teammates have unfollowed Greenwood on social media after the allegations against him.
2. Cristiano Ronaldo
Interestingly, one of the players to have distanced himself from Greenwood on social media, Cristiano Ronaldo has also been accused of rape in the past. The Portuguese skipper was on the receiving end of rape allegations back in 2010 from Kathryn Mayorga, a former teacher and model by profession. She alleged that Ronaldo raped her in Las Vegas and had paid her to keep her silent.
3. Karim Benzema
Two of the biggest French players in world football, Karim Benzema and Franck Ribery were acquitted by a Parisian court in 2014, on charges of having sex with an underage prostitute. However, both players denied the allegations and claimed that they had paid Zahia Dehar when she was underage.
4. Neymar
Neymar, one of the most renowned footballers in the world, was also accused by a woman of rape in 2019. She claimed that the incident took place in Paris, she flew from Brazil to Paris earlier with the intention of meeting the superstar.
5. Wayne Rooney
Another former Manchester United footballer, Wayne Rooney was accused of cheating on his wife Coleen, who was pregnant at the time. Rooney allegedly paid two prostitutes £1,000-a-night, but the whole fiasco came out in the media and it was embarrassing, for Rooney to say the least.