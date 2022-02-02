Mason Greenwood 'further arrested' as police detain Man-Utd star over 'threats to kill'

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood faces further humiliation after the youngster was 'further arrested' on suspicion of 'sexual assault and threats to kill' as per the latest statement from Manchester police. The 20-year-old was arrested on Sunday following shocking revelations as his alleged girlfriend accused him of rape and domestic abuse.

A girl named Harriet Robson, reported to be Greenwood's girlfriend released pictures of herself bruised and bloodied alongside a caption 'to all of those who wanted to know what mason greenwood does to me'.

While the pictures were deleted subsequently, by then it was going viral already, all over social media, alongside an audio clip wherein a man supposed to be Greenwood was forcing a woman to have sex with her.

Following the revelations, Greater Manchester police arrested Greenwood, and he has been in police custody since. After questioning the Englishman, police released a new statement on Tuesday, informing that they had been given a second extension to further question the suspect.

Greater Manchester police's statement released on Tuesday read, "Detectives have been granted further additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman."

Manchester United official statement.



“Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind. As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice”. February 1, 2022

"The suspect was detained in custody on Sunday (Jan. 30) afternoon after we became aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence, He continues to be questioned after magistrates authorised an extension until tomorrow, (Wednesday, Feb. 2.)" read the statement further.

The police further informed, "Following enquiries so far, he has since been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill. Enquiries are ongoing and the victim continues to be offered specialist support."

In the meanwhile, Manchester United also released a statement following the developments on Tuesday.

"Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind. As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with or play for, the club until further notice," read the club statement.

As per reports, the Red Devils have also stopped selling Mason Greenwood's jerseys online, while some of his fellow teammates are known to have unfollowed the youngster on social media.