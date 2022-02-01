Cristiano Ronaldo, other Man-Utd players unfollow Mason Greenwood on Instagram

Mason Greenwood's Manchester United teammates Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, David de Gea, and various other superstars have unfollowed him on Instagram after his girlfriend's recent allegations of rape and domestic violence.

On Sunday, shocking reports emerged that Greenwood had been accused of sexually harassing his girlfriend Harriet Robson, who leaked pictures of herself bruised and bloodied on Instagram. While Harriet deleted the pictures later, it was already too late by then.

The photos, alongside an audio clip wherein Greenwood, was allegedly 'forcing' his girlfriend to have sex with him, have since gone viral on social media. On Sunday itself, Mason Greenwood was arrested against charges of rape and domestic violence.

However, a report in Daily Mail, the troubles for Manchester United youngster do not end there as he has been shunned by his fellow teammates, many of whom have unfollowed Greenwood on social media.

Apart from Ronaldo, Pogba and De Gea, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Fred and Jesse Lingard are also among those who have distanced themselves from Greenwood and have unfollowed the 20-year-old following the scandal.

The report further adds that Greenwood still has the backing of club captain Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and 18 other squad members on social media.

Following the revelations on Sunday, Manchester United released a statement confirming that Mason Greenwood will not train or play for the club 'until further notice', and his sponsors Nike has also suspended their deal with the English teenager.