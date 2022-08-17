Headlines

Commonwealth Games 2022 Gold medal winner opens up on her journey

Sreeja Akula, who recently claimed the gold medal in the Mixed-Doubles Table Tennis event at the CWG 2022, was recently felicitated.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 12:29 PM IST

Sreeja Akula, who recently claimed the gold medal in the Mixed-Doubles Table Tennis event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, recently opened up on journey to gold medal..

Sreeja was among the 31 athletes making their Commonwealth Games debut who went on to win a medal for Indiia.

The hopes for a podium finish from Sreeja at the Commonwealth Games 2022 got wings after the 23-year-old ended Hyderabad’s wait for a national championship title ended after nearly six decades. Sreeja defeated Mouma Das to bring home the national title to the city 58 years after Mir Khasim Ali won it in 1964.

The paddler also claimed the national title for the women’s double with a dominant show with her partner Ayhika Mukherjee.

In the previous edition of the National Champions, she stormed her way to the finals but missed it by a whisker after a defeat at the hands of Manika Batra.

The 24-year-old Sreeja, who has been a part of Dream Sports Foundation`s (DSF) elite athlete development program, 'One Dream, One Lakshya', won the coveted gold medal along with her partner Sharath Kamal at the quadrennial event and they became the 1st Indian pair to win gold in the Mixed Doubles in Commonwealth Games history.

