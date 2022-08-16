IND vs ZIM: Watch Ishan Kishan's sweet gesture for fan who came from Patna to Zimbabwe

Ishan Kishan practicing in the nets

The Indian men's cricket team has begun training for the first ODI against Zimbabwe which will be taking place on August 18. As the cricketers are sweating it out in the nets, a handful of Indian fans gathered at the premises of Harare Sports Club. They surely enjoyed watching their beloved stars from close quarters.

READ | IND vs ZIM: Watch Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Shikhar Dhawan dancing off the jet lag

However, among them was a fan called Ashish who is originally from Patna and was excited to watch Ishan Kishan bat in the nets. The man had even met an Indian reporter at the scene, and told him that he is a huge fan of the wicketkeeper-batter.

Ashish had waited to get a glimpse of Ishan Kishan and stood close to the area where the Indian team was practising. His wait proved fruitful as he got the chance to meet the batter while he was returning to the change room.

In the video shared by veteran sports journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel, Ishan can be seen talking with the fan.

Ishan had to stop after the fan screamed: "Ishan bhai… Patna, Patna," to which the batter replied, "Sahi hai paaji. Main bhi Patna se hu (That is good brother. I am from Patna too."

The fan went on to say, "I am a friend of Yashasvi," after which Ishan asked: "Idhar kya kar rahe ho phir? (What are you doing there then)".

WATCH:

Not just the wicketkeeper, but even Axar Patel also clicked selfies with the fans.

Talking about the upcoming clash, KL Rahul will be leading India in the three-match ODI series. All the three encounters will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

Rahul is returning to action after a significant gap, and will be taking this oppurtunity to get back in from before the much-anticipated Asia Cup.

About Ishan Kishan, he has not been picked in the Asia Cup squad, while Axar will travel with the team as a standby player.