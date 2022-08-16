Search icon
IND vs ZIM: Watch Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Shikhar Dhawan dancing off the jet lag

KL Rahul is back in the team and set to lead the side alongside vice-captain Shikhar Dhawan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 08:08 PM IST

Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan dance in viral video

The first ODI against Zimbabwe is all set to take place on August 18 and the Indian team has been gearing up for the same. While the practice for the same has begun in the nets, opening batter Ishan Kishan took to his Instagram to show how he and cricketers Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan overcame their jet lag.

Posting of video of them dancing, Kishan captioned it saying, "Fighting the jet lag".

About the clash, with KL Rahul back in the team and set to lead the side, it is almost confirmed that he will open the batting alongside vice-captain Shikhar Dhawan. 

This would mean that Kishan would either be playing down the order as a wicketkeeper or will have to make room for Sanju Samson.

Not just that, this would also mean that either Shubman Gill or Ruturaj Gaikwad could get a chance to bat at No. 3 in the ODI series. Gill could have an upper hand as he had a sensational ODI series against West Indies, where he scored 205 runs in three games. 

