CM Punk stuns wrestling world with WWE return after nine years

CM Punk has made his thunderous return to WWE nearly after a decade at Survivor Series 2023 at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Punk's last appearance came way back in 2014.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

In a jaw-dropping turn of events, professional wrestling sensation CM Punk made an unexpected comeback to WWE after a pause of nine years. The iconic star, known for his polarizing presence and massive popularity, made a surprise appearance at the end of the WWE Survivor Series show in his hometown of Chicago.

The revelation was shrouded in secrecy, and Punk's entrance during the main event was met with thunderous applause from the crowd. As his signature "Cult of Personality" theme echoed through the arena, Punk knelt down in his trademark pose, exclaiming, "It's Clobberin' Time!" The return marked a remarkable moment in wrestling history.

Punk's departure from All Elite Wrestling (AEW), WWE's top competitor, occurred in August under contentious circumstances. Following a backstage altercation with wrestler Jack Perry, Punk was released from AEW, where he had spent two tumultuous years filled with injuries and behind-the-scenes drama, yet emerged as a two-time AEW world champion and a significant draw for the promotion.

While the creative plans for Punk's return remain unclear, it undoubtedly stands as the most significant development in the wrestling world and beyond. Punk's influence spans two decades, making him one of the industry's biggest stars.
WWE chief content officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque expressed excitement about Punk's return, describing it as a "lightning-in-a-bottle moment" that came together swiftly. Levesque acknowledged Punk's divisive nature but emphasized his role as a conversation starter and a magnetic figure in the industry.

Punk's history with WWE includes a departure in 2014 on strained terms, leaving due to health issues and learning of his firing on his wedding day. He subsequently joined the UFC and swore off wrestling for seven years before resurfacing in 2021 with AEW. WWE's doctor, Chris Amann, sued Punk for defamation in 2014, and personal issues between Punk and Levesque during Punk's WWE tenure were acknowledged by Levesque.

As Punk embarks on this new chapter with WWE, the wrestling community eagerly anticipates the unfolding storyline and the next phase in the enigmatic career of CM Punk.

