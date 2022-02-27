Chelsea vs Liverpool, EFL CUP 2022 final live streaming: CHE vs LIV dream11, time & where to watch

Two giants of english football go head to head in the EFL Cup's final tonight as Chelsea and Liverpool look to lock horns tonight at the Wembley Stadium.

The previous two league matches between Chelsea and Liverpool have ended in draws, so we can expect a tight battle in the EFL Cup final.

Liverpool have won eight English Football League cups to date, but their most recent title came way back in 2012. On the other hand, Chelsea have five titles to their name, and their most recent title run came back in 2015.

Here's all you need to know about the iconic clash between Chelsea and Liverpool in the EFL Cup final:

When and where to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool - EFL Cup final 2022

Where and when is the Chelsea vs Liverpool, EFL Cup final match being played?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool, EFL Cup final match will be played on February 27, 2022, at Wembley Stadium in London.

What time does the Chelsea vs Liverpool, EFL Cup final match begin?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool, EFL Cup final match will begin at 10:00 PM IST on Sunday.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool, EFL Cup final live in India (TV channels)?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool, EFL Cup final live match will be telecasted on MTV channel in India.

How and where to watch online Chelsea vs Liverpool, EFL Cup final live streaming?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool, EFL Cup final live streaming will be available online on Voot.com in India.

Chelsea vs Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Chelsea: Eduoard Mendy (GK), Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen, Marco Alonso, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Cesar Azpilicueta, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz

Liverpool: Alisson Becker (GK), Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Curtis jones, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

My Dream11 dream team for CHE vs LIV

Alisson Becker, Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Antonio Rudiger, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcântara, Fabinho, N’Golo Kante, Sadio Mane(C), Kai Havertz(VC), Mohamed Salah