Champions League final: Was Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur one of the 'most boring matches ever'? Twitterati feel so

The most anticipated Champions League trophy has been done and dusted. Jurgen Klopp helps Liverpool break the curse as they go on to lift their sixth Champions League trophy by defeating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0.

The most anticipated Champions League trophy has been done and dusted. Jurgen Klopp helps Liverpool break the curse as they go on to lift their sixth Champions League trophy by defeating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0.

However, many are calling the final between the two one of the 'most boring matches ever'.

While this may be debatable but there is no doubt that there were not many memorable moments in the first half leaving the Mohamed Salah penalty that took place just two minutes into the game.

After Liverpool made an exciting comeback against giants Barcelona and Tottenham miraculously sent off Ajax, one expected the last to be even more entertaining.

However, the final ends up turning into essentially the most boring last even within the Champions league historical past.

Here is how Twitterati reacted to the final:

The most boring ucl match I've ever witnessed in my entire life ..



But who cares. London is blue #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/oQLJ4L6EIh — Kay Briz (@KayBriz2) June 1, 2019

The UCL final felt like a Premier League warm up match, one of the most boring finals I have ever watched — In the Nick of time (@Niek_II) June 1, 2019

And the Reds have it #UCLfinal

The most boring match ever but I'm happy for @LFC pic.twitter.com/UW8Xrov69v — Dharma Jo (@DharmaJo) June 1, 2019

Huge congratulations to @LFC on winning the

most boring match ever played in the

Champions league...



Y.A.W.N... #ChampionsLeague2019 — Paul Daniel Rafferty (@rafferty_paul) June 1, 2019

See what happens when you let two English teams play in the #UCLfinal. The most boring #UCLfinal match I’ve ever watched. — Sammie (@this_sammie) June 1, 2019

Most boring #UCLfinal ever. Feels like another Premier League match on Saturday pic.twitter.com/JYEYZwkr2e — Dembe Zuma (@ActMontana) June 1, 2019

the most boring #UCLfinal i have ever watched, i wish the final would have had Europe's best playing teams, this looked like any other ordinary @premierleague match between midtable teams@AidanWalshMUFC pic.twitter.com/ZwKjBYBrQt — Job Oyugi (@JobOyugi) June 1, 2019

The most boring finale ever. Even with VAR involved ref’s never stop making wrong wnr game changing decisions. Wrong choice by poch to start kane who def lacker match fitness. Inshort the shittiest night of ucl i have ever witnessed. #UCLfinal #Spurs — Rizwan (@Rizwanpunjabi18) June 1, 2019

This #UCLFinal be looking like a championship playoff match...



I swear this is the most boring match ever in the history of #ChampionsLeagueFinal pic.twitter.com/PvB3XPP2FY — Follow Help (@iyke_daviez) June 1, 2019

If you are not watching this match and you are hoping to watch highlights later; I'm sorry, there are no highlights here. This is the most boring UCL final ever!

Any of Ajax or Barca would have done better. Sadly EV happened #ValverdeOUT#UCLFinal — Val (@ChukwudiNwangwu) June 1, 2019

The last boring finals i watched was Barca VS ManU

This Liverpool/Tottenham has overtaken that match as the most boring finals ever for me to have ever watched. — sunshine chy (@Wealth55740218) June 1, 2019

However, during the 'boring match', one moment did grab everyone's attention - the pitch invasion.

A female pitch-invader interrupted the first half in the 18th minute of the fist half.

The pitch-invader - dressed in a swimsuit - entered the pitch after evading stewards and managed to run past the players towards the centre of the pitch.

The referee halted the game before she was caught and dragged away by the stewards. She is believed to be Kinsey Wolanski, a model and the girlfriend of the Youtube prankster.