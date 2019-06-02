Headlines

Champions League final: Was Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur one of the 'most boring matches ever'? Twitterati feel so

The most anticipated Champions League trophy has been done and dusted. Jurgen Klopp helps Liverpool break the curse as they go on to lift their sixth Champions League trophy by defeating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. 

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2019, 05:55 AM IST

The most anticipated Champions League trophy has been done and dusted. Jurgen Klopp helps Liverpool break the curse as they go on to lift their sixth Champions League trophy by defeating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. 

However, many are calling the final between the two one of the 'most boring matches ever'.

While this may be debatable but there is no doubt that there were not many memorable moments in the first half leaving the Mohamed Salah penalty that took place just two minutes into the game.

After Liverpool made an exciting comeback against giants Barcelona and Tottenham miraculously sent off Ajax, one expected the last to be even more entertaining.

However, the final ends up turning into essentially the most boring last even within the Champions league historical past.

Here is how Twitterati reacted to the final:

However, during the 'boring match', one moment did grab everyone's attention -  the pitch invasion.

A female pitch-invader interrupted the first half in the 18th minute of the fist half.

The pitch-invader - dressed in a swimsuit - entered the pitch after evading stewards and managed to run past the players towards the centre of the pitch.

The referee halted the game before she was caught and dragged away by the stewards. She is believed to be Kinsey Wolanski, a model and the girlfriend of the Youtube prankster.

