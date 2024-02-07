Twitter
Headlines

Brock Lesnar removed from WWE 2K24 'Forty Years Of WrestleMania' cover art amid legal controversy

Microsoft to help India become an AI world leader: Satya Nadella

Arvind Kejriwal summoned by Delhi Court on February 17 on ED's complaint

'An honour to...': Anil Kumble's wife wishes India star on silver jubilee of his flawless 10-wicket haul vs PAK

Drake's alleged semi-nude video goes viral, sparks memefest on Twitter

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who failed to become doctor, built Rs 5000 crore company, started with Rs 25 lakh, his net worth is...

Brock Lesnar removed from WWE 2K24 'Forty Years Of WrestleMania' cover art amid legal controversy

Microsoft to help India become an AI world leader: Satya Nadella

`10 Indian superstars who did not charge money

10 oldest nations in the world

8 ways to detox stomach at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

India's most expensive web series has bigger budget than Animal, Baahubali; has no hero, it's not Sacred Games, Mirzapur

Drake's alleged semi-nude video goes viral, sparks memefest on Twitter

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this star was Ramesh Sippy's original choice for Sholay, Big B was recommended by...

HomeSports

Sports

Brock Lesnar removed from WWE 2K24 'Forty Years Of WrestleMania' cover art amid legal controversy

Lesnar has been completely removed from the promotional artwork, making way for a larger image of John Cena in his place.

article-main

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 04:41 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The WWE is actively distancing itself from Brock Lesnar, resulting in his removal from the cover art of the highly anticipated WWE 2K24 special edition by 2K.

Wrestling reporter Andrew Ravens recently brought attention to this change by sharing a side-by-side comparison of the original cover and the updated version. Lesnar has been completely removed from the promotional artwork, making way for a larger image of John Cena in his place.

While it remains uncertain whether Lesnar will be entirely eliminated from the game upon its release on March 8, sources familiar with the matter have informed news portal IGN that efforts are underway to align the game with recent developments surrounding Lesnar. These developments include his alleged involvement in a lawsuit against Vince McMahon and the WWE.

Lesnar has been removed from 2K's WWE Supercard mobile game, marking a significant development following the shocking lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant. This lawsuit contains a multitude of disturbing allegations against McMahon, including assault and trafficking.

One particularly troubling claim in the lawsuit states that McMahon instructed Grant to take explicit photos of herself for a WWE star, whom the company was attempting to re-sign, at the star's request. Although the wrestler's name is not explicitly mentioned in the lawsuit, the Wall Street Journal has reported that Lesnar is the individual in question.

Furthermore, it was initially planned for Lesnar to participate in the 2024 men's Royal Rumble last month. However, these plans were altered following the release of the aforementioned report.

Looking ahead, WWE 2K24 is scheduled for release on March 8 and will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4/5, and PC.

READ| 'An honour to...': Anil Kumble's wife wishes India star on silver jubilee of his flawless 10-wicket haul vs PAK

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rajkumar Santoshi opens up on reuniting with Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol for Lahore 1947: 'Best dream team'

Iran announces visa-free entry for Indians under these conditions

Mamata Banerjee to visit Delhi today to attend meeting on simultaneous polls

Brock Lesnar removed from WWE 2K24 'Forty Years Of WrestleMania' cover art amid legal controversy

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shuts down divorce rumours with sweet birthday post for Abhishek Bachchan: ‘Shine on’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE