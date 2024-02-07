Brock Lesnar removed from WWE 2K24 'Forty Years Of WrestleMania' cover art amid legal controversy

Lesnar has been completely removed from the promotional artwork, making way for a larger image of John Cena in his place.

The WWE is actively distancing itself from Brock Lesnar, resulting in his removal from the cover art of the highly anticipated WWE 2K24 special edition by 2K.

Wrestling reporter Andrew Ravens recently brought attention to this change by sharing a side-by-side comparison of the original cover and the updated version. Lesnar has been completely removed from the promotional artwork, making way for a larger image of John Cena in his place.

Brock Lesnar was removed from the WrestleMania cover of WWE 2K24. The first photo is the latest version. pic.twitter.com/UPv2JCFsJG — Andrew Ravens l WrestlingNews.co (@Andrew_Ravens) February 6, 2024

While it remains uncertain whether Lesnar will be entirely eliminated from the game upon its release on March 8, sources familiar with the matter have informed news portal IGN that efforts are underway to align the game with recent developments surrounding Lesnar. These developments include his alleged involvement in a lawsuit against Vince McMahon and the WWE.

Lesnar has been removed from 2K's WWE Supercard mobile game, marking a significant development following the shocking lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant. This lawsuit contains a multitude of disturbing allegations against McMahon, including assault and trafficking.

One particularly troubling claim in the lawsuit states that McMahon instructed Grant to take explicit photos of herself for a WWE star, whom the company was attempting to re-sign, at the star's request. Although the wrestler's name is not explicitly mentioned in the lawsuit, the Wall Street Journal has reported that Lesnar is the individual in question.

Furthermore, it was initially planned for Lesnar to participate in the 2024 men's Royal Rumble last month. However, these plans were altered following the release of the aforementioned report.

Looking ahead, WWE 2K24 is scheduled for release on March 8 and will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4/5, and PC.

