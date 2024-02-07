Twitter
Headlines

Meet man who failed to become doctor, built Rs 5000 crore company, started with Rs 25 lakh, his net worth is...

Brock Lesnar removed from WWE 2K24 'Forty Years Of WrestleMania' cover art amid legal controversy

Microsoft to help India become an AI world leader: Satya Nadella

Arvind Kejriwal summoned by Delhi Court on February 17 on ED's complaint

'An honour to...': Anil Kumble's wife wishes India star on silver jubilee of his flawless 10-wicket haul vs PAK

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who failed to become doctor, built Rs 5000 crore company, started with Rs 25 lakh, his net worth is...

Brock Lesnar removed from WWE 2K24 'Forty Years Of WrestleMania' cover art amid legal controversy

Microsoft to help India become an AI world leader: Satya Nadella

6 tips to reduce stress during exams

10 oldest cities in India

9 foods and drinks that cause acid reflux and acidity

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

India's most expensive web series has bigger budget than Animal, Baahubali; has no hero, it's not Sacred Games, Mirzapur

Drake's alleged semi-nude video goes viral, sparks memefest on Twitter

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this star was Ramesh Sippy's original choice for Sholay, Big B was recommended by...

HomeCricket

Cricket

'An honour to...': Anil Kumble's wife wishes India star on silver jubilee of his flawless 10-wicket haul vs PAK

Kumble managed to dismiss the entire Pakistan team, leading India to a resounding 212-run victory.

article-main

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 04:13 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Wednesday, February 7th, Chetana Kumble, the wife of Anil Kumble, shared a picture of her husband's celebration after achieving a remarkable 10-wicket haul against Pakistan in 1999.

It was on this very day in 1999 when Anil Kumble etched his name in Indian Test cricket history by delivering an outstanding performance. He bowled a spell of 10/74 against Pakistan in Delhi, which remains the best figures by an Indian in Test cricket to this day. In the second innings, Kumble managed to dismiss the entire Pakistan team, leading India to a resounding 212-run victory.

In the first innings, Kumble had already taken four wickets, and he continued his dominance in the second innings, ultimately ending the match with an impressive total of 14 scalps.

In awe of her husband's incredible bowling performance during that memorable Delhi Test match, Chetana expressed her admiration on Instagram, stating:

"7/2/1999– 10/10!! 25 years of this epoch scripting feat! Such an honour to have witnessed this! Take a bow!"

Only two other bowlers, apart from Kumble, have accomplished the remarkable feat of taking 10 wickets in a single Test innings. The first bowler to achieve this extraordinary record was England's off-spinner, Jim Laker, who astounded the cricketing world with his figures of 10/53 in a Test against Australia way back in 1956.

Following in Laker's footsteps, Kumble became the second bowler to etch his name in the annals of cricketing history by achieving this remarkable feat. And now, the latest addition to this exclusive club is New Zealand's very own Ajaz Patel. The Kiwi spinner delivered a spellbinding performance, taking an astonishing 10/119 against India in a World Test Championship match held at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in December 2021.

READ| 'Bumrah is a....': How English media reacted to Indian pacer's Vizag heroics

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Pan masala, gutka and other tobacco product makers may have to pay hefty fine from April, asked to pay Rs...

Meet IIT graduate, who left Rs 84 lakh job to build Rs 100 crore company with his wife, their business is...

Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with superhit film, got married at peak of career, quit acting, she is now..

Jio Financial shares soar as reports suggest Mukesh Ambani may buy Paytm wallet

WPL 2024: Ex-Australia batter appointed as Gujarat Giants coach, to replace Rachael Haynes

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE