'An honour to...': Anil Kumble's wife wishes India star on silver jubilee of his flawless 10-wicket haul vs PAK

Kumble managed to dismiss the entire Pakistan team, leading India to a resounding 212-run victory.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Chetana Kumble, the wife of Anil Kumble, shared a picture of her husband's celebration after achieving a remarkable 10-wicket haul against Pakistan in 1999.

It was on this very day in 1999 when Anil Kumble etched his name in Indian Test cricket history by delivering an outstanding performance. He bowled a spell of 10/74 against Pakistan in Delhi, which remains the best figures by an Indian in Test cricket to this day. In the second innings, Kumble managed to dismiss the entire Pakistan team, leading India to a resounding 212-run victory.

In the first innings, Kumble had already taken four wickets, and he continued his dominance in the second innings, ultimately ending the match with an impressive total of 14 scalps.

In awe of her husband's incredible bowling performance during that memorable Delhi Test match, Chetana expressed her admiration on Instagram, stating:

"7/2/1999– 10/10!! 25 years of this epoch scripting feat! Such an honour to have witnessed this! Take a bow!"

Only two other bowlers, apart from Kumble, have accomplished the remarkable feat of taking 10 wickets in a single Test innings. The first bowler to achieve this extraordinary record was England's off-spinner, Jim Laker, who astounded the cricketing world with his figures of 10/53 in a Test against Australia way back in 1956.

Following in Laker's footsteps, Kumble became the second bowler to etch his name in the annals of cricketing history by achieving this remarkable feat. And now, the latest addition to this exclusive club is New Zealand's very own Ajaz Patel. The Kiwi spinner delivered a spellbinding performance, taking an astonishing 10/119 against India in a World Test Championship match held at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in December 2021.

READ| 'Bumrah is a....': How English media reacted to Indian pacer's Vizag heroics