Zimbabwe create HISTORY as they beat Australia by three-wickets, register first win in 8 years

Zimbabwe clinched a three-wicket victory in the third and final one-dayer of their series against the five-time world champions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 12:22 PM IST

Australia vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI, Townsville

Zimbabwe beat Australia for the first time in eight years to make it 2-1 in the three-match series in Townsville.

Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bat, dismissing Australia for 141, with leg-spinner Ryan Burl recording his best ODI figures of 5/10. With his 96-ball 94, opener David Warner was the only Australian hitter to reach double figures in the top six.

Tadiwanashe Marumani scored 35 off 47 balls to give the visitors a decent start in their 142-run chase. But then some wickets fell in rapid succession, and with more than 50 needed, it appeared that Zimbabwe would not be able to win.

However, captain Regis Chakabva put on a valiant effort to see his team through by 4 wickets.

 

Zimbabwe's victory over Australia was their third in eight years, following a three-wicket victory in Harare in 2014.

Australia and Zimbabwe have faced in 33 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), with the former winning 29 of them. Zimbabwe won the first meeting between the two countries in 1983. 

Here's how people reacted: 

 

