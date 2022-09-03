Zimbabwe create HISTORY as they beat Australia by three-wickets, register first win in 8 years

Australia vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI, Townsville

Zimbabwe beat Australia for the first time in eight years to make it 2-1 in the three-match series in Townsville.

Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bat, dismissing Australia for 141, with leg-spinner Ryan Burl recording his best ODI figures of 5/10. With his 96-ball 94, opener David Warner was the only Australian hitter to reach double figures in the top six.

Tadiwanashe Marumani scored 35 off 47 balls to give the visitors a decent start in their 142-run chase. But then some wickets fell in rapid succession, and with more than 50 needed, it appeared that Zimbabwe would not be able to win.

However, captain Regis Chakabva put on a valiant effort to see his team through by 4 wickets.

Historic win for Zimbabwe



Their first ever ODI victory against the hosts in Australia #AUSvZIM pic.twitter.com/Z6gfI0dwSS — ICC (@ICC) September 3, 2022

Zimbabwe's victory over Australia was their third in eight years, following a three-wicket victory in Harare in 2014.

Australia and Zimbabwe have faced in 33 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), with the former winning 29 of them. Zimbabwe won the first meeting between the two countries in 1983.

Here's how people reacted:

Wow! Feels good when an underdog does well.

Zimbabwe beating a full strength Australian side in Australia. Not that anywhere else would have been lesser, but at home beating Australia has to be

One of the biggest upsets in history of ODI cricket. Well done Zimbabwe. #AusVsZim pic.twitter.com/PeYDBUpi65 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 3, 2022

13th ranked ODI team, lots of injuries, playing against a full strength Australia, in the ODI super league, they have beaten 5-time world Champions in Australia. What a day in cricket, Hats off Zimbabwe. pic.twitter.com/068OakAqLw — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 3, 2022

Ryan Burl took an incredible career-best 5 for 10 as Zimbabwe gave themselves a fantastic opportunity to register their first win in Australia by rolling out the home side for 141 in 31 overs in the third ODI. #AusvZim pic.twitter.com/eFuk8xxZ9s September 3, 2022