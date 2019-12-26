Aston Villa vs Norwich City, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

Aston Villa and Norwich City square off on Boxing Day in the Premier League.

Both clubs are sitting in the relegation zone as neither have registered a win in their last five outings.

The hosts are three points adrift of safety while the visitors double that number.

When and where to watch Aston Villa vs Norwich City

Where and when is the Aston Villa vs Norwich City Premier League match being played?

The Aston Villa vs Norwich City, Premier League match will be played on December 26, 2019, at Villa Park.

What time does the Aston Villa vs Norwich City, Premier League match begin?

The Aston Villa vs Norwich City match will begin at 8:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Where to watch Aston Villa vs Norwich City, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Aston Villa vs Norwich City live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Aston Villa vs Norwich City​ live streaming?

The Aston Villa vs Norwich City live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Aston Villa vs Norwich City: Predicted Starting XIs

Aston Villa: Heaton; Guilbert, Engels, Hause, Targett; Luiz, Hourihane; Kodjia, Grealish, Trezeguet; Wesley

Norwich City: Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Hanley, Byram; Tettey, Trybull; Buendia, McLean, Cantwell; Pukki.