WATCH: Virat Kohli kisses Yuzvendra Chahal after leg spinner dismisses Kusal Mendis in IND vs SL Asia Cup match

Image Credit: Twitter

After Sri Lanka got off to a flying start while chasing India's 174 in the Asia Cup nail-biter on Tuesday, Indian legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal restored some drama and hope.

Sri Lanka were cruising at 97/0 until Chahal transformed the equation to 110/4 by picking three wickets in rapid succession, much to the delight of Indian players and spectators across the country.

While all of the wickets were celebrated, it was Kusal Mendis' (57) dismissal to Chahal that prompted Virat Kohli to race to the legspinner and plant a kiss on his head.

Watch the video:

Chahal had earlier removed Nissanka and Charith Asalanka (0) in the 12th over of the innings. Nissanka's reverse sweep resulted in a straightforward catch at backward point for Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. The wicket was then thrown away by an agitated Asalanka, who top-edged a pre-planned sweep to deep backward square.

At the other end Ravichandran Ashwin also kept India's hopes alive as Sri Lanka slipped from 97 for no loss to 110/4.

However, Dasun Shanaka (33* off 18) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (25* off 17) compiled an unbroken 64 runs for the fifth wicket to bring Sri Lanka to victory with one ball to spare, despite Chahal's brilliance.



READ| Asia Cup 2022: India needs Afghanistan to beat Pakistan, check out head-to-head record of AFG against PAK in T20Is