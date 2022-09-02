Search icon
Asia Cup 2022: Young fan left in tears after Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 2 wickets to qualify for Super 4

It was not an easy win for the Lankans. Bangladesh made them sweat hard for every run.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 12:47 PM IST

Image Credit: Twitter

The fifth game of the Asia Cup 2022 between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh was a nail-biting contest that came down to the final over, leaving everyone speculating who would win. Both teams fought hard, but a few blunders by Bangladesh bowlers cost them the game, as Sri Lanka triumphed by two wickets and advanced to the Super Four.

Sent into bat, Bangladesh scored 183 for seven but Sri Lankan overhauled the target with four balls to spare, reaching 184 for eight.

For Sri Lanka, Kusal Mendis made 60, while skipper Dasun Shanaka scored 45.

Ebadat Hossain was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh with figures of 3/51.

Everyone who watched the game, especially the Sri Lankan and Bangladeshi fans, had a rollercoaster experience. During the final few overs, the crowd was ecstatic and felt all the goosebumps and thrills. Death overs were packed with drama, with wickets, no-balls, and boundaries. However, one little supporter was seen crying after Bangladesh lost the game.

It was an emotional moment for the Bangladeshi fans in the stadium, as their team had lost by the narrowest of margins, and a kid was observed crying while his mother consoled him. The little supporter was wearing a Bangladesh jersey and was there to cheer for his side, but he couldn't keep his emotions in check at the end.

Watch the viral video here:

 


It was not an easy win for the Lankans. Bangladesh made them sweat hard for every run. After posting a hefty 183/7 on the board, Bangladesh bowlers did everything at their disposal to make the chase a tough one for Sri lanka.

It was a cliffhanger, and no one could predict who would win the game. It came down to the final over, when Sri Lanka needed to score 8 runs off the final six deliveries. Bangladesh's blunders proved costly, and the Lankans advanced to the Super Four.


