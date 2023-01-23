Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo's son to follow his legacy? All about Ronaldo Jr and his stellar football skills

Cristiano Ronaldo with his son Ronaldo Jr (Photo - Reuters)

The much-awaited football faceoff between legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi ended in a thrilling show of skill between the two players, with Messi’s PSG beating the Saudi All-Star XI (Al Nassr and Al Hilal) with a score of 5-4.

Despite losing the game, Cristiano Ronaldo became the man of the hour as he scored two goals against PSG, while the French league players Messi and Kylian Mbappe both scored one goal each in the match, taking their team to victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is considered to be one of the best players in international football, made an explosive comeback on the field with his debut match with Saudi Arabia league team Al Nassr. Now, it seems like his son has also taken after the football legend.

With rapidly growing football skills, Ronaldo’s 12-year-old son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has surpassed the players in his own age group and seems to be following in the footsteps of his father. Here is all you need to know about Al Nassr player’s son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

Who is Ronaldo’s eldest child Cristiano Ronaldo Jr?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first child Cristiano Ronaldo Jr was born in June 2010 and is 12 years old. Born in the United States, Ronaldo Jr was quick to take after his father and started making a career in football when he was just 10 years old.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has started playing football at the youth level and was most recently seen playing in the Manchester United U-12 team, with an impressive goal rate. At times, he was also seen playing alongside Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney’s eldest son Kai.

While Cristiano Ronaldo made is Saudi debut just a few days ago with his new club Al Nassr, his son Ronaldo Jr was one step ahead as he had already begun his training with the Mahd Academy, the national sports centre in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo Jr made the switch to Mahd Academy from Manchester United just as his father left the English club for Al Nassr. Ronaldo Jr has become one of the most sought-after players and emerging young talent on the football field, as he is reportedly training with 14-year-olds just at the age of 12.

