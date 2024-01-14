Headlines

AFC Asian Cup: How can India secure a spot in Knockout stage after early loss to Australia?

In the opening match of the AFC Asian Cup 2023, the India Football Team faced a setback with a 2-0 defeat against Australia, placing them at the bottom of Group B.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 10:20 AM IST

In the opening match of the AFC Asian Cup 2023, the India Football Team faced a setback with a 2-0 defeat against Australia, placing them at the bottom of Group B. Despite this setback, there remains optimism for the Blue Tigers to secure a spot in the knockout stage.

The journey ahead is clear for Sunil Chhetri and his team. India must achieve favorable outcomes in their upcoming matches to advance to the tournament's knockout phase. Winning both remaining matches against Uzbekistan and Syria is the straightforward path to securing a spot in the top 2 of the group and automatic qualification.

In case India falls short of two wins, Igor Stimac and his squad still have viable options for progressing to the next stage, depending on the group standings.

How India Can Qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Knockouts:

1. Two Wins: If India triumphs in both upcoming matches, they will accumulate 6 points from 3 games, ensuring a top-two finish in the group and automatic qualification.

2. One Win, One Draw: Securing one win and one draw would yield 4 points for India, positioning them as strong contenders for the second spot in the group.

3. One Win, One Loss: Even with one win and one loss, India stands a good chance to advance, provided other results in the group are favorable.

4. Two Draws: If India manages to secure two draws in the next matches, they can still qualify. With 2 points and a potential third-place finish in the group, India could make it to the knockout stage by being among the top 3rd placed teams. Out of the six groups, two teams automatically qualify, and the remaining four spots for the knockouts are selected from the top 3rd placed teams across all groups.

