Abhinav Bindra selected as torchbearer for Paris Olympics 2024

Abhinav Bindra, the gold medalist in the men's 10m air rifle event at the Beijing Olympic Games in 2008, has been selected to participate in the prestigious Olympic torch relay.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 04:52 PM IST

Edited by

India's first individual gold medalist at the Olympic Games, Abhinav Bindra, has been chosen as a torchbearer for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The prestigious event will take place in the magnificent French capital from July 26 to August 11.

Abhinav Bindra, the gold medalist in the men's 10m air rifle event at the Beijing Olympic Games in 2008, has been selected to participate in the prestigious Olympic torch relay. This remarkable event is scheduled to take place from April 16 to July 26.

"Excited to share that I’ll be a torch bearer for the @paris2024 Olympic Games, a beacon of peace and perseverance across the globe. This flame represents our collective spirit and the power of dreams. A great privilege and honour!" Bindra said in a social media post on 'X', formerly Twitter.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Torch Relay is set to embark on its journey through France on 8 May 2024, with the flame making its way to Marseille before commencing a 68-day expedition across various French territories.

This remarkable torch relay will span 68 days, encompassing a total of 65 territories, including five overseas territories. A staggering 10,000 torch bearers, including 3,000 participants in Team Relays, will be involved in this momentous event, which will also visit 400 cities.

The torch itself will be ignited near Olympia in Greece, paying homage to the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. Following its lighting in Olympia, the Olympic flame will embark on a maritime journey aboard the Belem, a magnificent three-masted ship, traversing the Mediterranean from Athens to Marseille.

Subsequently, the Olympic Torch Relay will traverse the diverse regions of France, spanning from the mainland to its overseas departments and territories, providing an extraordinary opportunity for all to witness the torch. The selection process for torch bearers commenced on 1 June 2023, ensuring a meticulous and comprehensive selection of participants.

It is worth noting that Bindra also holds a position on the Athletes Commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

