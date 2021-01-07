Indian tricolour spotted among American flags during US Capitol Hill attack; twitterati responds angrily

Social media was abuzz today with the Indian tricolour being spotted among a sea of American flags during Wednesday's Capitol Hill attack. The chaos unfolded as thousands of supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump swarmed the Capitol Hill in Washington DC.

The protesters, demanding presidential election result to be overturned - ransacked offices, flipped tables, smashed windows and looted the building. Four even lost their lives during these protests. During the chaos, rioters ransacked the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who is known as a fierce critic of Trump.

Meanwhile, what grabbed the attention of many on the social media was the presence of the Indian flag in the pool of protesters. A video which doing rounds on social media showed a person holding the tri-colour amid Trump supporters who were holding banners and waving the American flag. However nothing is known about the man.

Pointing at the Indian tri-colour amongst American flags at the Capitol Hill, BJP leader Varun Gandhi tweeted, "Why is there an Indian flag there??? This is one fight we definitely don’t need to participate in."

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also took to Twitter to criticise the person holding the flag. She tweeted, "Whoever is waving this Indian flag should feel ashamed. Don't use our tricolour to participate in such violent and criminal acts in another country."

"Not the place where we'd like to see our Indian flag," wrote one Twitter user who was among the first to notice it.

Meanwhile, comedian Vir Das took a dig at the person carrying the flag. He tweeted, "Dear random Indian dude waving Indian flag at the #CapitolRiots Every large crowd IS NOT A CRICKET MATCH!"

The violence at the US Capitol was the culmination of months of rhetoric by US President Donald Trump claiming the November 3 presidential elections were rigged and refused to concede a defeat.