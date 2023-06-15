Search icon
Apple iPhone 11 available at just Rs 2,749 in Flipkart sale after Rs 36,250 discount

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 was launched by the company in 2019 and it is one the highest selling iPhone models till date. Apple iPhone 11 was the highest-selling smartphone globally of 2020. Apple iPhone 11 series was the last lineup from the company to sport curved edges. The smartphone comes with decent specification which includes a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display. Under the hood it is powered by an A13 bionic chipset. It sports a dual 12MP sensor at the rear and a 12MP selfie shooter at the front. The Apple iPhone 11 was discontinued by the company last year as it was eating up the sales of the Apple iPhone SE 3 5G. The Apple iPhone 11 was available as an affordable premium smartphone till now and it received a tremendous response during the annual Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and the Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale. If you are planning to buy a premium smartphone but you are low on budget, you can definitely consider the Apple iPhone 11 that is available at just Rs 2,749 on Flipkart after Rs 36,250 discount.

The Apple iPhone 11 is priced at Rs 38,999 on Flipkart after a price cut of Rs 4,901. In addition to that, buyers can get a flat Rs 1,250 off on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transaction, bringing the price of the device down to Rs 37,749. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 35,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone.

This means that you can get an Apple iPhone 11 at just Rs 2,749 from Flipkart after a Rs 36,250 discount. Apple iPhone 11 is still available for purchase on several ecommerce platforms and the device will continue to get support from Apple despite being discontinued. 

