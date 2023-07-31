Pyramids or mere mountains? Satellite captures mysterious structure in Antarctica, netizens react

A pyramid-like structure was spotted by satellite images of Antarctica. Social media floods with conspiracy theories of aliens, Illuminati and more.

In a surprising turn of events, a pyramid-like mountain has been captured in the satellite images. While a third pyramid tickles enough curiosity, the location of this pyramid-like structure is even baffling. A continent that is not particularly popular for its human population, Antarctica garnered people's attention when a satellite image of a pyramid-like structure was captured.

Spotting a pyramid-shaped structure, in an area predominantly covered in thick snow has sparked debate, conspiracy theories and debate among netizens on social media. A mass was spotted in the images of the Ellsworth Mountain range that lies in the southern part of Antarctica. Various strange-looking peaks were also discovered. Similar to the Egyptian pyramids, the base of the pyramid-shaped mass measures two kilometres in every direction.

The images triggered a debate on social media and people started posting various theories.

Get your tin foil hats out!



Pyramid-shaped mountain found in #Antarctica pic.twitter.com/Pg5THaXp7e — Medan (@sumnjam) July 25, 2023

My goodness! LADbible reminded me of finding my own “random” Google Earth searches I saved back in 2016 and I just came to realise something:

The distance between one odd structure I found on Antarctica and the Pyramid of Giza is exactly 12,000KM! pic.twitter.com/Di5ZmOKKIL — Lewis von Dan (@Lewisiom) July 24, 2023

However, to many people's disappointment, the experts say that this structure was caused naturally. "The pyramid-shaped structures are located in the Ellsworth Mountains, which is a range more than 400 km long, so it's no surprise there are rocky peaks cropping out above the ice. The peaks are clearly composed of rock, and it's a coincidence that this particular peak has that shape," Dr Mitch Darcy, a geologist at the German Research Centre for Geosciences in Potsdam, told IFLScience.

He also added, "It's not a complicated shape, so it's not a special coincidence either. By definition, it is a nunatak, which is simply a peak of rock sticking out above a glacier or an ice sheet. This one has the shape of a pyramid, but that doesn't make it a human construction."