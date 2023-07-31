Pyramids or mere mountains? Satellite captures mysterious structure in Antarctica, netizens react

Headlines

CBSE Supplementary Results 2023: Class 10, 12 compartment results expected this week

Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin using viewer reviews to rework Prabhas-starrer's VFX after Adipurush fiasco? Details inside

Pakistan suicide bomb blast: Death toll climbs to 44, over 200 injured after political rally becomes terror target

Ibrahim Ali Khan goes shirtless post football match, flaunts six-pack abs; netizens call him '90s ka Saif Ali Khan'

Lok Sabha 2024 poll preparations: PM Modi to hold meetings with NDA MPs from today

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin using viewer reviews to rework Prabhas-starrer's VFX after Adipurush fiasco? Details inside

Pakistan suicide bomb blast: Death toll climbs to 44, over 200 injured after political rally becomes terror target

Ibrahim Ali Khan goes shirtless post football match, flaunts six-pack abs; netizens call him '90s ka Saif Ali Khan'

Meet the brides of Made In Heaven Season 2

10 surprising health benefits of rice water

Real names of Indian actors you didn't know

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Pakistan Blast: At least 40 dead, dozens injured in deadly bomb blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Manipur Violence: I.N.D.I.A. alliance MPs meet governor; flag ‘pathetic condition’ of relief camps

Ibrahim Ali Khan goes shirtless post football match, flaunts six-pack abs; netizens call him '90s ka Saif Ali Khan'

OMG 2: CBFC suggests Akshay Kumar's Lord Shiva character to be changed? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcard Aashika Bhatia evicted within two week, Manisha Rani beats her by 70% votes

HomeScience

Science

Pyramids or mere mountains? Satellite captures mysterious structure in Antarctica, netizens react

A pyramid-like structure was spotted by satellite images of Antarctica. Social media floods with conspiracy theories of aliens, Illuminati and more.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 05:55 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a surprising turn of events, a pyramid-like mountain has been captured in the satellite images. While a third pyramid tickles enough curiosity, the location of this pyramid-like structure is even baffling. A continent that is not particularly popular for its human population, Antarctica garnered people's attention when a satellite image of a pyramid-like structure was captured.

Spotting a pyramid-shaped structure, in an area predominantly covered in thick snow has sparked debate, conspiracy theories and debate among netizens on social media.  A mass was spotted in the images of the Ellsworth Mountain range that lies in the southern part of Antarctica. Various strange-looking peaks were also discovered. Similar to the Egyptian pyramids, the base of the pyramid-shaped mass measures two kilometres in every direction. 

The images triggered a debate on social media and people started posting various theories. 

 

 

However, to many people's disappointment, the experts say that this structure was caused naturally. "The pyramid-shaped structures are located in the Ellsworth Mountains, which is a range more than 400 km long, so it's no surprise there are rocky peaks cropping out above the ice. The peaks are clearly composed of rock, and it's a coincidence that this particular peak has that shape," Dr Mitch Darcy, a geologist at the German Research Centre for Geosciences in Potsdam, told IFLScience. 

He also added, "It's not a complicated shape, so it's not a special coincidence either. By definition, it is a nunatak, which is simply a peak of rock sticking out above a glacier or an ice sheet. This one has the shape of a pyramid, but that doesn't make it a human construction."

 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Woman hospitalised after drinking too much water for '75 hard' fitness challenge

Meet world's second richest sports team owner, it's not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani or Shah Rukh Khan

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023 celebrates exemplary contributions to India’s growth story

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcard Aashika Bhatia evicted within two week, Manisha Rani beats her by 70% votes

Oppenheimer: Man spots blunder in Christopher Nolan’s directorial; Twitter call it a ‘conscious move’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE