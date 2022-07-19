Search icon
Noted scientist Dr Ajay Parida passes away at 58

Parida, a Padma Shri awardee, died of a massive heart attack while staying at a hotel in Assam's capital Guwahati.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 10:19 PM IST

Photo: Twitter/ @drajayprida

Noted scientist and Director of Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar Dr Ajay Parida passed away in Guwahati on Tuesday, official sources said.

Parida, a Padma Shri awardee, was 58 years old. He died of a massive heart attack while staying at a hotel in the Assam state capital. He was in Guwahati to attend a conference.

Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Andhra Pradesh Governor BB Harichandan, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and many dignitaries have expressed deep condolence over the untimely demise of Dr Parida.

Patnaik in a Twitter post said, “Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Padma Shri awardee scientist and Director of Institute of Life Science (ILS), Bhubaneswar Ajay Parida. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family members and friends in this hour of grief, Om Shanti.”

 

 

Former DMET Prof CBK Mohanty who confirmed the death of Dr Parida, hailed his contribution towards the people during Covid-19 pandemic. The ILS conducted genome sequencing to ascertain Covid variants, essential for proper treatment, under supervision of Dr Parida. Dr Parida was born at Bhagabanpur village in Odisha's Jajpur district.

