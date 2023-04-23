'Mesmerizing!': NASA shares video of Earth from 'whole different angle'; internet reacts

Photo: Twitter/@nasa

‘Blue Planet,’ Earth has been recorded by NASA as Space agency regularly captures incredible pictures of our the cosmos, leaving space enthusiasts fascinated. The now-viral video depicts the earth from a previously unrecognised "whole different angle."

For those who enjoy seeing instructional movies and beautiful photographs depicting Earth and space, the NASA Instagram account is a gold mine. This time, NASA posted a video to Instagram that depicts the earth from "a whole different angle."

NASA shared the video on their official Instagram handle with a caption that reads, ''Watch as the world passes by, literally. The people who've been to Earth orbit for the rare opportunity to see our home planet from a whole different angle say this blue marble in space is really quite beautiful and awe-inspiring when seen from 250 miles straight up.''

The ultra-high-quality video footage was recorded between March 2022 and March 2023 during Expeditions 67 and 68 of the International Space Station, according to further information provided by NASA in the viral post. Notably, the ISS does one full rotation of the Earth in 90 minutes while orbiting at a height of 409 kilometres.

The popular video has received more than 93 lakh views and more than 8 lakh likes on social media since it was posted. One of the 2,300+ comments on the post read, “Mesmerizing!!! Wish I could see that too with my eyes not just through pic or videos”. While another questioned, “Hi! What are the flashy, blinky lights that appear a couple times, please?”

NASA revealed a photo taken by the James Webb telescope a few days ago. The breathtaking photograph shows Arp 220, an ultra-luminous infrared galaxy (ULIRG) with the brightness of more than a trillion suns, a celestial display.

