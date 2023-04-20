Watch | SpaceX's Starship explodes during first test flight, Elon Musk vows to improve reliability

SpaceX's Starship, the largest and most powerful rocket ever built, suffered a catastrophic blast during its first test flight on Thursday. The rocket was designed to transport astronauts to the Moon, Mars and beyond, and is the latest in billionaire Elon Musk's ambitious space ventures. Despite declaring the test a success, SpaceX admitted that the rocket experienced a "rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation". The explosion occurred just three minutes into the flight, when the Starship capsule failed to separate from the first-stage rocket booster, causing the rocket to rotate and ultimately explode in the sky.

The launch took place at SpaceX's Starbase spaceport in Boca Chica, Texas, and was streamed live on the company's website. Although commentators noticed an issue with the test flight at the three-minute mark, the rocket continued to launch successfully until the moment of explosion. While the failure to complete the full flight test was disappointing, SpaceX celebrated the fact that the rocket successfully cleared the tower. As a quality systems engineer for SpaceX, Kate Tice stated, "with a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today's test will help us improve Starship's reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multi-planetary."

This is not the first time SpaceX has experienced difficulties with its rockets. The company's Falcon 9 rocket exploded during a test in 2016, and another Falcon 9 rocket exploded during a pre-launch test in 2017. However, SpaceX has continued to push the boundaries of space travel, and has successfully launched and landed reusable rockets on multiple occasions. Mr Musk said the next Starship test will be in a few months, and despite the setback, the company remains committed to achieving its goal of sending humans to other planets.

