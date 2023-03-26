Meet Priyanka Joshi, Delhi girl who is among Europe's top scientists, at the forefront of Alzheimer's research

Priyanka Joshi | Photo: Pixabay

Scientists and researchers are working very hard to invent a cure for Alzheimer's. Alzheimer's is a disease that causes the brain to shrink and eventually the brain cells die. This results in dementia (memory loss).

Among many scientists, is Priyanka Joshi, who is a biochemist. Currently a research fellow at Downing College, Cambridge and at the forefront of discovering a cure for Alzheimer's.

Priyanka Joshi: Education

Joshi was born in Delhi in 1988. She went to Mount Carmel School in Delhi and did her MSc in Biotechnology at Savitribai Phule Pune University. After that, Priyanka pursued her PhD at The University of Cambridge in Chemistry.

Priyanka Joshi: Career

Joshi created a library of small molecules during her PhD, which was the beginning of a drug screening program at the Centre for Misfolding Diseases. She continued her research work as a postdoctoral fellow at the university.

Apart from this, she actively engages in public service work and was listed in the Forbes 30 under 30 list of innovators in science and healthcare.