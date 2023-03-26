Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeScience
topStoriesenglish

Meet Priyanka Joshi, Delhi girl who is among Europe's top scientists, at the forefront of Alzheimer's research

Priyanka Joshi is a biochemist who is very close to discovering a cure for Alzeihmer's.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 06:17 PM IST

Meet Priyanka Joshi, Delhi girl who is among Europe's top scientists, at the forefront of Alzheimer's research
Priyanka Joshi | Photo: Pixabay

Scientists and researchers are working very hard to invent a cure for Alzheimer's. Alzheimer's is a disease that causes the brain to shrink and eventually the brain cells die. This results in dementia (memory loss). 

Among many scientists, is Priyanka Joshi, who is a biochemist. Currently a research fellow at Downing College, Cambridge and at the forefront of discovering a cure for Alzheimer's. 

Priyanka Joshi: Education

Joshi was born in Delhi in 1988. She went to Mount Carmel School in Delhi and did her MSc in Biotechnology at Savitribai Phule Pune University. After that, Priyanka pursued her PhD at The University of Cambridge in Chemistry. 

Read: Meet IAS officer Divya Mittal, who quit high-paying job in London to crack UPSC exam in first attempt

Priyanka Joshi: Career

Joshi created a library of small molecules during her PhD, which was the beginning of a drug screening program at the Centre for Misfolding Diseases. She continued her research work as a postdoctoral fellow at the university.   

Apart from this, she actively engages in public service work and was listed in the Forbes 30 under 30 list of innovators in science and healthcare.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hardik Pandya love life: Women star India all-rounder dated before meeting wife Natasa Stankovic
In pics: Nia Sharma sets the internet on fire with new sultry shoot in white tank top and trousers
Shraddha Kapoor turns heads as she stuns in yellow outfit, interacts with fans
From Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay, Ajay Devgn: Step inside the luxurious private jets of Bollywood stars
Valentine's Day 2023: From DDLJ to Jab We Met, perfect romantic movies to binge-watch with your partner
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SAIL recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for Executive and Non Executive posts, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.