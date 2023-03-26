Meet IAS officer Divya Mittal, who quit high-paying job in London to crack UPSC exam in first attempt

Divya Mittal/Instagram

A female IAS officer from Uttar Pradesh is grabbing headlines these days. The IAS officer we are talking about is Divya Mittal, who is the DM of Mirzapur district and she is in news for suspending a Lekhpal on the spot during one of her visits. Divya Mittal cracked the UPSC exam in 2013 and she is an IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre. Before becoming the district magistrate of Mirzapur, Divya Mittal was he DM of Sant Kabir Nagar.

Before deciding to crack the UPSC exam to become an IAS officer, Divya Mittal had a high-paying job in London. But she decided to quit her job in London and become an IAS officer. IAS Divya Mittal has held several important posts, including VC, Bareilly Development Authority; Joint MD, UPSIDA; CDO, Gonda and SDM at Mawana (Meerut), Meerut and Sidhauli (Sitapur).

IAS officer Divya Mittal has been a very talented IAS officer ever since she entered the service. While training in Mussoorie, she received the Ashok Bambawale award for outstanding performance. IAS officer Divya Mittal Perhaps has completed her engineering from IIT Delhi and then she finished MBA from IIM Bangalore. Before joining the Civil Service, she worked as an exotic Derivatives trader in London.

IAS officer Divya Mittal’s husband Gagandeep Singh is also an IAS officer.

Apart from being an IAS officer, Divya Mittal keeps motivating students and giving them tips to crack the UPSC exam.