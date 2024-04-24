'I'll touch his feet': Kashmera Shah requests Govinda to attend Arti Singh's wedding

Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh is all set to tie the knot with Dipak Chauhan on April 25. Meanwhile, netizens are speculating if her uncle Govinda will attend the ceremony or not.

Her sister-in-law Kashmera Shah hopes to see 'mama' Govinda at the wedding celebrations. Referring to Govinda as her 'father-in-law', Kashmera said that their issue should not affect Arti. She even requested Govinda and his wife Sunita to attend the wedding.

She said, "he might have been angry at us, but he is not angry at Arti. And it is not Krushna's wedding. If he had not come to our wedding, we would have understood. But it is Arti and she really wants him there."

She further said, "we will welcome him with open arms. I will be meeting my father-in-law at the wedding and will greet him by touching his feet."

Actor Arti Singh recently posted from her haldi ceremony before her wedding with fiance Dipak Chauhan. Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, Arti shared pictures with Dipak on Instagram, and wrote, "Rang rang mere rang main, rang jayenge sang! #PyarKiHaldi #DipakKiArti."

Arti chose a pink choli and a green mid-length lehenga skirt for the occasion. She also adorned flower kaleeras and large kundan earrings. The groom-to-be was dressed in traditional embroidered attire. Earlier on Tuesday, Arti shared solo photos of herself twirling joyfully. She captioned the post with, "Sabse Khoobsurat Rang, Haldi Ka Rang, Mere Pyar Ka Rang (The most beautiful colour, yellow colour, my love's colour) (red heart emojis). Couldn't be happier as dreams turn into reality #Day1 #Haldi #DipakKiArti."

In an Instagram video, Krushna Abhishek was seen applying haldi (turmeric) to his sister. They shared playful moments as she rubbed her face against his with a smile. Kashmera Shah also participated, applying haldi to Arti. The bride-to-be posed for pictures with Krushna, who wore a green kurta and pyjama. Arti and Dipak will tie the knot on April 25. Dipak is a businessman. Arti, niece of actor Govinda, has appeared in several TV Shows. She was also a part of Bigg Boss 13.

(With inputs from ANI)

