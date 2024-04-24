Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'I'll touch his feet': Kashmera Shah requests Govinda to attend Arti Singh's wedding

Two hospitalised, several crew members injured after truck crash on set of Eddie Murhpy's The Pickup

Meet IAS officer, UN official, who quit services to enter Bollywood, won National Award, but debut film flopped, now...

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani may soon launch affordable TVs, ACs and more under new brand, to be priced…

Meet 'glamour girl of Emergency', niece of one superstar, mother of another; was most hated, feared person in Delhi in..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'I'll touch his feet': Kashmera Shah requests Govinda to attend Arti Singh's wedding

Two hospitalised, several crew members injured after truck crash on set of Eddie Murhpy's The Pickup

Meet IAS officer, UN official, who quit services to enter Bollywood, won National Award, but debut film flopped, now...

Safety tips for women riding alone in cab

10 largest volcanoes on Earth

8 stunning images of star cluster by NASA

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Two hospitalised, several crew members injured after truck crash on set of Eddie Murhpy's The Pickup

Meet IAS officer, UN official, who quit services to enter Bollywood, won National Award, but debut film flopped, now...

Meet family that has no superstars, is still richest in Bollywood with net worth of Rs..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'I'll touch his feet': Kashmera Shah requests Govinda to attend Arti Singh's wedding

Kashmera Shah wants to see 'mama' Govinda at sister-in-law Arti Singh's wedding celebrations

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 12:10 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Govinda-Kashmera-Aarti (Picture credit: Instant Bollywood)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh is all set to tie the knot with Dipak Chauhan on April 25. Meanwhile, netizens are speculating if her uncle Govinda will attend the ceremony or not.

Her sister-in-law Kashmera Shah hopes to see 'mama' Govinda at the wedding celebrations. Referring to Govinda as her 'father-in-law', Kashmera said that their issue should not affect Arti. She even requested Govinda and his wife Sunita to attend the wedding.

She said, "he might have been angry at us, but he is not angry at Arti. And it is not Krushna's wedding. If he had not come to our wedding, we would have understood. But it is Arti and she really wants him there."

She further said, "we will welcome him with open arms. I will be meeting my father-in-law at the wedding and will greet him by touching his feet."

Actor Arti Singh recently posted from her haldi ceremony before her wedding with fiance Dipak Chauhan. Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, Arti shared pictures with Dipak on Instagram, and wrote, "Rang rang mere rang main, rang jayenge sang! #PyarKiHaldi #DipakKiArti."

Arti chose a pink choli and a green mid-length lehenga skirt for the occasion. She also adorned flower kaleeras and large kundan earrings. The groom-to-be was dressed in traditional embroidered attire. Earlier on Tuesday, Arti shared solo photos of herself twirling joyfully. She captioned the post with, "Sabse Khoobsurat Rang, Haldi Ka Rang, Mere Pyar Ka Rang (The most beautiful colour, yellow colour, my love's colour) (red heart emojis). Couldn't be happier as dreams turn into reality #Day1 #Haldi #DipakKiArti."

In an Instagram video, Krushna Abhishek was seen applying haldi (turmeric) to his sister. They shared playful moments as she rubbed her face against his with a smile. Kashmera Shah also participated, applying haldi to Arti. The bride-to-be posed for pictures with Krushna, who wore a green kurta and pyjama. Arti and Dipak will tie the knot on April 25. Dipak is a businessman. Arti, niece of actor Govinda, has appeared in several TV Shows. She was also a part of Bigg Boss 13.

(With inputs from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'My mother's mangalsutra was...': Priyanka Gandhi hits back at PM Modi over attack on Congress

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's adorable photos from baby shower go viral, leave fans awestruck

This man created India's most popular TV show, faced many struggles, sold soaps, worked as peon, gained fame after..

India gets a new supercar with 325 km/h top speed, priced at Rs 3.99 crore, it is made by…

Powering progress: The future of energy in India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement