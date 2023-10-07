Gaganyaan: ISRO gives BIG update on India's first human spaceflight mission; KNOW here

Gaganyaan: The Crew Module is where the astronauts are contained in a pressurised earthlike atmospheric condition during the Gaganyaan mission.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday said it will commence unmanned flight tests for the Gaganyaan mission, India's ambitious first human spaceflight project. The space agency further said that preparations for the Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1), which demonstrates the performance of the Crew Escape System, are underway.

In the event of a launch emergency, the Crew Escape System (CES) is designed to swiftly detach the crew module from its launch vehicle.

The Crew Module is where the astronauts are contained in a pressurised earthlike atmospheric condition during the Gaganyaan mission, ISRO had said.

The most important component of the Gaganyaan expedition is thought to be the CES. The planned test intends to verify how well the CES performs under various circumstances, including strong dynamic pressure and transonic situations.

The Gaganyaan mission intends to show that India is capable of sending a crew of two to three people on a one- to three-day trip to a 400 km-diameter circular orbit around the Earth and returning them safely.

The crew module will provide an environment similar to Earth for the crew while they are in space. It is built with a pressurized metallic inner structure and an unpressurized exterior structure with a thermal protection system.