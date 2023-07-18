Chandrayaan-3: Successful third orbit-raising maneuver sets stage for lunar mission, next fire to take place on July 20

The next fire is anticipated to occur on July 20 between 2:00 and 3:30, according to the national space agency's headquarters.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday successfully performed the third orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound perigee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.

The next firing is planned for July 20 between 2 pm and 3 pm, the national space agency headquartered here said.

"The third orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound perigee firing) is performed successfully from ISTRAC (ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network)/ISRO, Bengaluru," it said.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon was launched on July 14.

(Source: PTI)

