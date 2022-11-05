Artemis I Moon mission: NASA all set with SLS’s test launch on November 14

Image Source: Twitter@NASAKennedy/@NASA_SLS

NASA's Artemis I moon rocket is back on the launchpad on Friday (local time) ahead of a third launch attempt, authorities said. This comes after various modifications were made in response to complaints of fuel leakage.

The space agency is getting ready for a new launch attempt of the Artemis I mission. On November 14, at 12:07 a.m. ET, a 69-minute launch window will open for the unmanned test flight. According to CNN, the launch will be broadcast live on NASA's website.

Because of fuel leakage, the rocket has been inactive since August. For weeks, the rocket had been stored away after fuel problems derailed the first two efforts to launch it, and then Hurricane Ian swept through Florida, forcing the rocket to abandon the launchpad and seek for safety.

Late on Thursday night, the Space Launch System rocket started the 4-mile (6.4-kilometer) journey from its inside shelter to Pad 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Almost 9 hours later, it finally made it there, CNN said.

According to Jim Free, assistant administrator for NASA's Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, the Artemis team is once again keeping an eye on a storm that may be headed into Florida, but authorities felt confident enough to proceed with the deployment.

U.S. Air Force launch weather officer Mark Burger predicted that an unidentified storm might form near Puerto Rico this weekend and slowly travel northwest early next week.

It's the biggest move NASA's taken so far toward their goal of returning humans to the moon by 2025. It will soon be 50 years since the last manned lunar landing, Apollo 17, in December 1972. It is hoped that Artemis I will pave the path for future lunar exploration. As the rocket heads into space, the Orion capsule, which can hold humans, will detach from the rocket.

For this particular mission, it will carry just a small number of dummy passengers. According to CNN's reporting, the Orion capsule will spend many days manoeuvring toward the moon before joining its orbit and starting the journey back home.

A splashdown of the Orion capsule in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego is scheduled on December 9. The mission is intended to span a total of 25 days.

The trip will collect data and put the SLS rocket and Orion capsule through their paces in terms of hardware, navigation, and other systems to make that they are ready to carry humans. The Artemis program's ultimate goal is to send a woman and a person of colour to the moon within this decade.

The Artemis II mission, scheduled for 2024, will carry a crew of astronauts on a similar travel route around the moon. Moreover, the Artemis III mission is scheduled to put humans on the moon's surface in 2025, marking the return of humans to the moon for the first time since NASA's Apollo programme.

(With inputs from ANI)