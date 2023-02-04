World Cancer Day: Protect yourself with cancer specific health insurance

World Cancer Day is celebrated all around the world on February 4 to raise awareness about the disease that affects millions of people. In India, cancer is one of the main causes of mortality, and the expense of treating cancer is fairly expensive. The good news is that hospitalisation costs for cancer treatment in India are frequently covered by health insurance, which may result in lower costs.

A registry created by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) indicates that 14.6 lakh new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the nation in 2022. There are an estimated 2–2.5 million cancer patients in India.

Therefore, it's essential for individuals to get cancer insurance specifically for themselves and family to have financial assistance for unforeseen circumstances.

(Also Read: Buy Now Pay Later vs Personal Loan: Know which is better)

What is cancer insurance?

Cancer Insurance is a unique kind of policy created to provide financial support to people who are diagnosed with the disease beyond the free look-up period indicated in the terms and conditions of the purchased cancer insurance policy. Hospitalisation, chemotherapy, radiation, surgery, and other costs related to cancer diagnosis and treatment are all covered by cancer-specific insurance coverage.

(Also Read: Financial planning: Do’s and don'ts of managing your finances)

What is the need for Cancer Insurance?

Customers can benefit from cancer-specific health insurance policies by receiving dependable financial assistance in the event of a future medical emergency brought on by cancer. With this assistance, clients can access the greatest healthcare resources available after receiving an illness diagnosis.

While the disease's prevalence is a motivating factor, there are a number of additional factors to consider before purchasing cancer-specific health insurance coverage.