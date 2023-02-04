Buy Now Pay Later vs Personal Loan: Know which is better

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) is a type of short-term financing that enables customers to make purchases and pay for them later, frequently interest-free. BNPL agreements, often known as "point of sale instalment loans," are quickly gaining popularity as a form of payment, particularly for online purchases.

Prior to a few years ago, our only options for unsecured credit products were personal loans and credit cards. Merchants and fintech companies now offer loans that are Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL). With just a few taps on their phone displays, the appropriate borrowers can access these possibilities. Fill out your personal information, finish the KYC process, and receive loan approval – sometimes within minutes.

How does BNPL work?

The sole practical difference among BNPL service providers is in the terms and conditions. This is how it typically goes:

From a participating retailer, make a purchase.

The "Buy now, pay later" option should be used.

Put a little portion of the total purchase price down.

A series of interest-free EMIs will be used to deduct the outstanding amount.

What is the difference between BNPL and Personal Loan?