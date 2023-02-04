Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

Buy Now Pay Later vs Personal Loan: Know which is better

Point-of-sale instalment loans known as "buy now, pay later" agreements let customers make purchases and pay for them later. It is the latest trend among millennials and GenZ.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 06:51 AM IST

Buy Now Pay Later vs Personal Loan: Know which is better
Buy Now Pay Later vs Personal Loan: Know which is better

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) is a type of short-term financing that enables customers to make purchases and pay for them later, frequently interest-free. BNPL agreements, often known as "point of sale instalment loans," are quickly gaining popularity as a form of payment, particularly for online purchases. 

Prior to a few years ago, our only options for unsecured credit products were personal loans and credit cards. Merchants and fintech companies now offer loans that are Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL). With just a few taps on their phone displays, the appropriate borrowers can access these possibilities. Fill out your personal information, finish the KYC process, and receive loan approval – sometimes within minutes.

(Also Read: Financial planning: Do’s and don'ts of managing your finances)

How does BNPL work?
The sole practical difference among BNPL service providers is in the terms and conditions. This is how it typically goes:

  • From a participating retailer, make a purchase.
  • The "Buy now, pay later" option should be used.
  • Put a little portion of the total purchase price down.
  • A series of interest-free EMIs will be used to deduct the outstanding amount.

What is the difference between BNPL and Personal Loan?

  • BNPL offers a maximum loan of up to Rs 1 lakh whereas in Personal Loan you can get a maximum loan of Rs 25 lakh. 
  • BNPL offers only secured loans while Personal Loans offer both secured and unsecured. 
  • BNPL has become a popular affordable payment option due to its low documentation requirements and broad eligibility.
  • A personal loan is an excellent choice for covering significant or unexpected expenses since there is no restriction on end use. 
  • The majority of lenders who offer BNPL facilities offer free EMI repayment plans.
  • A personal loan has a set interest rate. However, when it comes to BNPL, this is very different.
  • A personal loan normally has a length of 12 to 84 months, but a BNPL has a shorter term of 15 days to 3 months. 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Suriya in Vikram, powerful cameos of the year
Tata Motors reveals much-awaited Tata Sierra EV concept at Auto Expo 2023, draws inspiration from original SUV
5 most expensive outfits worn by actors in Bollywood movies
XXX star Aabha Paul stuns in sexy outfits, drops hot photos and videos
XXX fame Aabha Paul mesmerises fans with her hot photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
FM Nirmala Sitharaman's big assurance on Adani Group crisis, risk to LIC and SBI
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.