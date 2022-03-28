Search icon
Want to create additional UPI ID in Google Pay? Here’s how

You can set up a new account on Google Pay if you are facing issues in making payments via your existing account.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 28, 2022, 07:55 PM IST

Most of us have started using digital payment modes in India. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is the most widely used method, which is integrated with several bank accounts within one application.

The ease of doing instant money transfer has changed the world of online payments. To process payments via UPI, Google Pay connects to your bank account. This way, you can create a virtual payment address which is different for different UPI service providers.

Do you know you can create more than one UPI ID?

Let us tell you how to create another UPI ID on Google Pay

You can set up a new account on Google Pay if you are facing issues in making payments via your existing account. You will receive a prompt to add a new UPI ID to your existing bank account.

Follow these steps to get create a new UPI ID on Google Pay

  1.  Open the Google pay app on your smartphone and sign in to it.
  2.  Click on the photo seen at the top right corner of the screen.
  3. Select payment methods.
  4. Choose the bank account you want to add for your new UPI ID.
  5. Select ‘Manage UPI IDs’ from the drop-down menu.
  6. Tap on the ‘+’ icon next to the one you want to create.
  7. Here, you can select the UPI ID that you want to use for making payments under the ‘Choose an account to pay with’ option. It is important to note that when you tap on ‘Add Now’ option, Google Pay will send an SMS on your behalf to get an additional UPI ID. This SMS will be chargeable.

 

