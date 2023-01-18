Union Budget 2023: How and why will this year's budget impact the cost of THESE daily use items?

Union Budget 2023 proposes that cost of some daily use items will get cheaper | Photo: PTI

Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday (Jan 16) presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2022-23 and announced to increase in the basic customs duty on many items which will lead to a hike in the price of some items, while prices of some commodities will see a dip. Many commonly used items such as mobile phones, chargers, and clothes will be available at a lower price. Even chemicals like methanol, acetic acid and heavy feedstocks for petroleum refining will also get cheaper.

While presenting the Union Budget on Tuesday, Sitharaman also informed that India is set to clock a growth rate of 9.2 per cent, which could be the highest in the world in the current fiscal. With a focus on four pillars of development — inclusive development, productivity enhancement, energy transition and climate action — the Budget give a blueprint of the economy from India at 75 to India at 100.

Union Budget 2022: Items to get cheaper

Clothes

Leather Goods

Gem stones and Diamonds

Imitation jewellery

Custom duties on chemicals needed for petroleum products

Concessional customs duty on steel scrap

Machines from foreign nations

Farming goods

Mobile phones and chargers

Co-operative surcharge reduced from 12% to 7%

Domestic electronic wearable devices

Hearable devices and electronic smart meters

Frozen mussels and squids

Asafoetida

Cocoa beans

Union Budget 2022: Items to cost more