Income Tax Department's FINAL Aadhaar-PAN linking WARNING; defaulters will face these problems

The Income Tax Department has tweeted a warning for those who haven't linked their Aadhaar cards with their Permanent Account Number (PAN). The department has tweeted that those who won't link their Aadhaar cards with PAN cards will have to deal with a defunct PAN. Their PAN cards will be deactivated if they fail to complete the process before April 1 2023.

Most of the PAN card users have already linked their Aadhaar with PAN. Their PAN cards will be deactivated on April 1. On January 17, the Income Tax department tweeted and warned the masses about it.

They said linking Aadhaar with PAN card is mandatory for the masses under Income Tax Act 1961.

PAN cards are central to all massive financial transactions. You can't get any income tax-related work done with the PAN card.

If you don't link your Aadhaar and PAN cards, you won't be able to file your income tax returns. If you don't link your PAN, you won't be able to buy mutual funds, stocks and bank accounts.

"As per Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar before 31.3.2023. From 1.04.2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative. Urgent Notice. Don’t delay, link it today!," the department said in a statement.

To link your PAN card, you need to open the e-filing website of the income tax department. The address of the card is incometax.gov.in/. You can go to the link Aadhaar option, fill in your details, fill in the captcha code and easily link your Aadhaar card with your PAN card.