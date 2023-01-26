Search icon
State Bank of India news: SBI customers alert, get all bank-related work by Friday, else...

SBI has been informed by the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) that the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has issued a strike notice.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 02:11 PM IST

State Bank of India news: SBI has issued an alert for its customers on account of the union notices. (File)

The over 42-crore State Bank of India customers must get their bank-related work sorted by Friday, January 27, as the bank will remain closed on January 30 and January 31. This is because the employees of the largest bank of India will remain on strike for two across the country. Since January 28 and January 29 are non-working days as they fall on a weekend, the banks will remain closed till the start of the next month. So in case you have some urgent business, get it done tomorrow or wait four more days.

The strike has been called by the Union Forum of Bank Unions. SBI has appealed to its 42 crore customers to get their urgent bank-related work done tomorrow. Since January 28 is a second Saturday, which is an off day for bank workers, the bank branches will remain closed for four days.

SBI has been informed by the  Indian Banks' Association (IBA) that the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has issued a strike notice to the associations associated with UFBU i.e. AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA etc. SBI informed the stock exchanges that AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF and INBOC have proposed to go on a nationwide bank strike on 30 and 31 January 2023 to press for their demands.

The bank has tried to make alternative arrangements but has said that there could be an impact on the day-to-day working of the branches.

Their demandes are -- pensions should be updated, National Pension System should be abolished, salaries should be revised and recruitments should be done in all cadres.

