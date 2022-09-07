September 2022 Bank Holidays: Banks to remain shut for Onam today and tomorrow?

File Photo

September has 8 bank holidays across the country. Apart from these 8 days, there are also weekend leaves on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. While all banks, across India, remain shut on public holidays, some banks observe regional festivals and holidays.

First Onam and Thiruvonam will be celebrated this year today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday). If you are confused about whether the banks will be closed on September 7 and 8, then read on to find out.

Onam is celebrated each year and is a major festival in Kerala that celebrates the good governance that existed under the rule of Mahabali, a mythical king who ruled Kerala. While banks across India will not be shut during Onam, banks in Kerala will remain shut to mark the festival of Onam.

Banks in Kerala will be closed on the following dates;

September 7, 2022 - First Onam - Kochi, Thiruvanthapuram

September 8, 2022 - Thiruvonam - Kochi, Thiruvanthapuram

September 10, 2022 - Sree Naravana Guru Javanthi - Kochi, Thiruvanthapuram

September 21, 2022 - Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day - Kochi, Thiruvanthapuram

The holidays come into effect under three categories - 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act', 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday', and 'Banks' Closing of Accounts'.

Other bank holidays in September 2022

September 9 - Indrajatra (Gangtok)

September 10 - Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day (Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram)

September 26 - Navtatri Sthapna/Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi (Jaipur, Imphal)

Weekend holidays in September

September 10 - Second Saturday

September 11 - Second Sunday

September 18 - Third Sunday

September 24 - Fourth Saturday

September 25 - Fourth Sunday.