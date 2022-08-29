Onam 2022: WhatsApp wishes, messages and quotes to share on Kerala's harvest festival

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 11:00 PM IST
Onam 2022: The harvest festival of Kerala will be celebrated from August 30 to September 8. The festivities are celebrated throughout the state by observing various traditions and welcoming the legendary and kind-hearted King Mahabali.
The day falls during the month of Chingam between August-September. Chingam is the first month of the Malayalam Calendar. Check out best wishes, messages and quotes that you can send to your friends and family on this holy occasion of Onam.
Onam 2022 WhatsApp wishes
- Sending warm greetings to you and your family on the wonderful occasion of Onam!
- A festival of togetherness, homecoming, celebration and fun. Here’s a happy Onam wish to each and every one.
- Keep the spirit of Onam in your hearts. May your home be filled with joy, love, and peace. Happy Onam!
- May Onam fill your home with happiness and joy. Have the most beautiful Onam!
- May the colours and brightness of Onam fill your home and life with new energies and eternal happiness. Happy Onam.
Onam 2022 Messages
- May Lord Mahabali bless and guide you to success in your life. Have a happy Onam!
- May the spirit of the Onam stay in your heart and home throughout the year. Have a happy and blessed Onam!
- Missing you and your delicious Onam sadya this festive season. Have a happy Onam, from our family to yours. Stay safe!
- This year, I hope the spirit of Onam remains in whatever you think, do, and hope for in your life. Here's wishing you a very happy Onam!
- This festive season, I hope the spirit of Onam fills your home and heart with lots of love, happiness, and contentment. Happy Onam!
Onam 2022 Quotes
- Onam is a celebration of the homecoming of Mahabali. May you get the opportunity to enjoy the love and bounties of nature by sharing it with your friends and family.
- Let's celebrate this Onam festival with full joy and zeal to welcome our king Mahabali with full grandeur and celebrations. Happy Onam!
- I wish that this Onam! The blessings of the Lord always remain with you and it fills your home and heart with happiness and joy. Happy Onam!
- On this festive occasion, I extend my warm wishes to you and your family. May you all be blessed with happiness and prosperity in your life. Happy Onam!
- Onam is a festival of everything it gives you feelings of togetherness, homecoming, celebrations and fun. Wishes to everyone on this very majestic festival.