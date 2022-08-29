Onam 2022: WhatsApp wishes, messages and quotes to share on Kerala's harvest festival

Onam 2022 (Photo: Zee Media Bureau)

Onam 2022: The harvest festival of Kerala will be celebrated from August 30 to September 8. The festivities are celebrated throughout the state by observing various traditions and welcoming the legendary and kind-hearted King Mahabali.

The day falls during the month of Chingam between August-September. Chingam is the first month of the Malayalam Calendar. Check out best wishes, messages and quotes that you can send to your friends and family on this holy occasion of Onam.

Onam 2022 WhatsApp wishes

Sending warm greetings to you and your family on the wonderful occasion of Onam! A festival of togetherness, homecoming, celebration and fun. Here’s a happy Onam wish to each and every one. Keep the spirit of Onam in your hearts. May your home be filled with joy, love, and peace. Happy Onam! May Onam fill your home with happiness and joy. Have the most beautiful Onam! May the colours and brightness of Onam fill your home and life with new energies and eternal happiness. Happy Onam.

Onam 2022 Messages

May Lord Mahabali bless and guide you to success in your life. Have a happy Onam! May the spirit of the Onam stay in your heart and home throughout the year. Have a happy and blessed Onam! Missing you and your delicious Onam sadya this festive season. Have a happy Onam, from our family to yours. Stay safe! This year, I hope the spirit of Onam remains in whatever you think, do, and hope for in your life. Here's wishing you a very happy Onam! This festive season, I hope the spirit of Onam fills your home and heart with lots of love, happiness, and contentment. Happy Onam!

Onam 2022 Quotes