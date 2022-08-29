Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Dos and don'ts to follow while performing Ganesh puja

List of things to keep in mind while performing Ganesh puja

Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner and the devotees have already started the preparation for Ganesh puja. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated to mark the birthday of Lord Ganesha. This year Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on August 31, Wednesday, which is a day of Ganesh Ji. Lord Ganesh is known as Vighnaharta, the one who removes all the obstacles and showers blessings on his devotees.

On the first day of this auspicious occasion, an idol of lord Ganesha is brought to the homes and worshipped for 10 days. On the 11th day, people gear up for the Ganesh visharjan, in which the idol of Lord Ganesha is immersed in a water body after a beautiful procession.

Here are some dos and don'ts which you need to keep in mind while performing Ganesh Puja.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: DO's

According to the customs, devotees can bring Ganpati home for 1.5 days, 3 days, 7 days, or 10 days.

As the lord is considered a guest, everything from food, water, or prasad, should be offered to him first before anybody in the family.

Prepare sattvic food for the lord, offer it to the idol first and then consume it.

Make sure your Ganesha idol is made of clay and no artificial metallic tinted colour is used.

If there is no waterbody near your house, immerse the idol of Ganesha in your house in a drum or bucket. Make sure to offer him an aarti and prashad before the immersion.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: DONT's